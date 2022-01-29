US Bancorp DE Buys 844 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 4,200.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 72.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 85.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the second quarter worth about $67,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $710,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of AL opened at $39.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $52.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. Air Lease had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.70%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

