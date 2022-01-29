US Bancorp DE Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FANG. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3,760.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 965 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of FANG stock opened at $128.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.60. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $56.35 and a one year high of $134.06. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.52.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

In other news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $612,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.85.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.