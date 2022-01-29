US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RPG. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 225.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000.

RPG stock opened at $176.21 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $149.33 and a 12 month high of $223.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.30.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

