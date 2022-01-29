US Capital Advisors Comments on EnLink Midstream, LLC’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EnLink Midstream in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EnLink Midstream’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENLC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.81.

ENLC stock opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $8.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 3.27.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

