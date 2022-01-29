Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on USNZY. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of USNZY opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.44. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.0289 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 9.09%. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s payout ratio is 18.37%.

About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy; Steel Transformation; and Capital Assets.

