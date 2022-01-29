V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) released its earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.13, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. V.F. updated its FY22 guidance to ~$3.20 EPS.

Shares of VFC traded down $4.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.96. 8,681,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,526,844. V.F. has a 1 year low of $61.49 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.09 and its 200-day moving average is $73.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair cut V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Williams Capital cut V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. OTR Global cut V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wedbush initiated coverage on V.F. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

