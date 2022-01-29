Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Announces Earnings Results

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share.

VLO traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.41. 4,647,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,105,189. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $86.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -359.63%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLO. Barclays upped their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus upped their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.36.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

