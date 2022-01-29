Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Position Lowered by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Valhi were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Valhi during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Valhi by 1,115.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Valhi during the second quarter worth about $80,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Valhi during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Valhi by 8,284.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Valhi from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

VHI opened at $26.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $735.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.76. Valhi, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $578.90 million for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 4.68%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

