VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 432,210 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 7,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 130,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $29.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.98. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

