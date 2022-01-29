VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) Stock Price Down 0.4%

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB)’s stock price fell 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.06 and last traded at $24.06. 4 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.16.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) by 79.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

