Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Acquired by Harrell Investment Partners LLC

Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,944 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Harrell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $6,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeit Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 86,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 54,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 20,448 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 544,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the third quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 65.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 263,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,341,000 after purchasing an additional 104,371 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $72.84 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $71.82 and a 12-month high of $85.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.57.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

