Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 16.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGIT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $429,831,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,586,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,196,000 after acquiring an additional 932,759 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,551,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,893,000 after acquiring an additional 575,006 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,228,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,668,000 after acquiring an additional 485,313 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,616,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $65.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.29. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $69.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.429 dividend. This represents a $5.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.