Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) is Zeit Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Zeit Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 241,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for 20.1% of Zeit Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $23,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,299,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,137,000 after acquiring an additional 658,880 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,847,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 459,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,922,000 after acquiring an additional 215,084 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 298,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,772,000 after acquiring an additional 98,530 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,407,000 after acquiring an additional 90,797 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $105.10 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.44 and a 200 day moving average of $103.01.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

