Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $229.15

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $229.15 and last traded at $230.16, with a volume of 41685 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $234.73.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,591.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4,573.1% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

