Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives $68.84 Average PT from Analysts

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.63.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,246,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.96. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.45 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $61,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,905 shares of company stock worth $211,455 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 42.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 52.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 110.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 40.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

