Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Short Interest Update

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, an increase of 36,400.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:VASO opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06. The company has a market cap of $12.61 million, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 3.15. Vaso has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.16.

Vaso Company Profile

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

