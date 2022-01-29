Velo (VELO) Price Up 44% Over Last Week

Velo (CURRENCY:VELO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Velo coin can now be purchased for $0.0614 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Velo has traded up 44% against the dollar. Velo has a total market cap of $58.14 million and $2.64 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00049333 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,578.24 or 0.06803816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00054398 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,819.20 or 0.99802376 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003200 BTC.

About Velo

Velo’s total supply is 29,999,999,991 coins and its circulating supply is 947,050,097 coins. Velo’s official website is velo.org . Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Buying and Selling Velo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velo using one of the exchanges listed above.

