VeriDocGlobal (VDG) Achieves Market Cap of $3.45 Million

VeriDocGlobal (CURRENCY:VDG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 29th. One VeriDocGlobal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, VeriDocGlobal has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. VeriDocGlobal has a market cap of $3.45 million and $65.00 worth of VeriDocGlobal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.75 or 0.00259218 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000120 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006886 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000911 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $426.79 or 0.01120358 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) is a coin. VeriDocGlobal’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,235,325,864 coins. VeriDocGlobal’s official website is www.veridocglobal.com . VeriDocGlobal’s official Twitter account is @VeriDocGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeriDoc Global aims to help governments and businesses all around the world to eliminate document forgeries and counterfeits. Its mission is to provide peace of mind to the document producer by ensuring that the document they created cannot be tampered with and remains how they intended it to be. VeriDoc Global aims to do this by providing cutting edge verification solutions using QR codes and blockchain technology. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriDocGlobal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriDocGlobal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriDocGlobal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

