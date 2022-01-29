Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) will announce earnings of $2.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv reported earnings of $1.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full year earnings of $8.05 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.75 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Veritiv.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,500 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.63 per share, with a total value of $189,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Veritiv by 8.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Veritiv by 22.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veritiv by 18.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Veritiv by 1.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VRTV traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.16. The stock had a trading volume of 72,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 2.23. Veritiv has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $158.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.81.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

