Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,291 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 29.9% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.8% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VZ opened at $52.90 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.55.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

