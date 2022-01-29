Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.34

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.34 and traded as high as C$20.17. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at C$19.89, with a volume of 1,591,830 shares.

VET has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “underpeform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.32.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 4.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.34.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$538.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$517.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.6400003 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

