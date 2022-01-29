VerusCoin (VRSC) Trading Up 12.4% This Week

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $37.08 million and approximately $22,988.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001465 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00049357 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.23 or 0.06799098 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00055705 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,917.51 or 0.99722121 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006887 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 66,558,529 coins. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

