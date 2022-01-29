Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Short Interest Update

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the December 31st total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
VSQTF stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. Victory Square Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33.
About Victory Square Technologies
Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?
Receive News & Ratings for Victory Square Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Square Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.