VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 71,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter worth about $82,000.

Get VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.74. 1,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,486. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $41.36 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.