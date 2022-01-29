VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the December 31st total of 148,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:CDC traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,830. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.00. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $53.36 and a 52-week high of $71.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDC. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 61,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 16,840 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 173,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 39.2% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 142.8% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter valued at $315,000.

