VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the December 31st total of 148,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
NASDAQ:CDC traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,830. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.00. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $53.36 and a 52-week high of $71.88.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th.
Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.