VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 260.0% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSA. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CSA traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $63.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.24 and a 200 day moving average of $66.21. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $56.06 and a twelve month high of $71.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th.

