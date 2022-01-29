Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 215,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 63,048 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of MBT opened at $7.57 on Friday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 267.41%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.