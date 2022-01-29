Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 342,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,667,000 after buying an additional 24,816 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,193,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,050,000 after buying an additional 75,289 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 8,388.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 638,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after buying an additional 630,653 shares during the period. 95.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVT shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

In other Avnet news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $39.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $45.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.24. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

