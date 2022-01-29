Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.9% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 83,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at about $3,340,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 480,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,850,000 after buying an additional 14,562 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.3% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 203.4% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 60,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 40,757 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 138 shares of company stock worth $10,413 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.44.

Shares of ED opened at $84.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.81. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $86.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.22.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

