Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,876 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,592,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,767,630,000 after acquiring an additional 267,666 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Workday by 59.2% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,427,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,903 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in Workday by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,941,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,945,000 after acquiring an additional 127,926 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Workday by 7.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,649,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,442,000 after acquiring an additional 188,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 8.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $483,295,000 after acquiring an additional 155,349 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDAY stock opened at $238.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2,646.74, a P/E/G ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $264.44 and its 200 day moving average is $262.09. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $217.60 and a one year high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. raised shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.43.

In other Workday news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total transaction of $168,450.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 729,652 shares of company stock worth $190,285,531. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

