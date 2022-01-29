Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 341 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FHI. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

FHI stock opened at $32.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.10. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.37 and a fifty-two week high of $39.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The company had revenue of $321.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.17 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 22.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 7,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $268,143.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 3,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $112,961.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,498 shares of company stock worth $436,363 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

