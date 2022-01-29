Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,746 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DCP. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 7.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.19% of the company’s stock.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DCP. Truist Financial upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DCP Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

DCP Midstream stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. DCP Midstream, LP has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.96 and a beta of 3.41.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.52). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 318.37%.

DCP Midstream Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP).

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.