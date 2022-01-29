Vinci (EPA:DG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $90.95

Vinci Sa (EPA:DG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €90.95 ($103.35) and traded as high as €98.02 ($111.39). Vinci shares last traded at €97.57 ($110.88), with a volume of 1,367,250 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €113.00 ($128.41) target price on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($135.23) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($121.59) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.50 ($111.93) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €107.69 ($122.37).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

