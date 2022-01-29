Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,458,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,733,819 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $214,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPCE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 12,803 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth $707,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $300,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.61. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $62.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.21.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SPCE. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.