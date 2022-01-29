Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Increased to $281.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $265.00 to $281.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on V. Citigroup lowered their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $266.92.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of Visa stock opened at $228.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $438.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.43 and its 200-day moving average is $222.27. Visa has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,386 shares of company stock worth $6,485,801 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Visa by 46.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 18,637 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 10.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $87,276,000 after purchasing an additional 36,098 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 966,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $225,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.7% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,573 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $38,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.