Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Vistry Group (LON:VTY) in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,470 ($19.83) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($19.16) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 1,490 ($20.10) to GBX 1,560 ($21.05) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 1,130 ($15.25) to GBX 1,260 ($17.00) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($19.16) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($21.05) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,371.30 ($18.50).

Shares of Vistry Group stock opened at GBX 1,003.50 ($13.54) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,128.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,168.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.62. Vistry Group has a one year low of GBX 831.43 ($11.22) and a one year high of GBX 1,351 ($18.23).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

