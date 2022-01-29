Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.10) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.43) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays set a GBX 165 ($2.23) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($2.02) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 167.67 ($2.26).
VOD traded up GBX 1.54 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 127.62 ($1.72). 147,255,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,876,516. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 105 ($1.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -255.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 115.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 116.
Vodafone Group Company Profile
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
