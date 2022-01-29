Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.10) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.43) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays set a GBX 165 ($2.23) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($2.02) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 167.67 ($2.26).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

VOD traded up GBX 1.54 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 127.62 ($1.72). 147,255,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,876,516. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 105 ($1.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -255.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 115.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 116.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($46,950.89).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.