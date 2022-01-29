Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.98 Per Share

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Voya Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $7.98 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

VOYA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI raised Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $67.37 on Friday. Voya Financial has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.80.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,328. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.