Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Voya Financial has raised its dividend payment by 1,637.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Voya Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 10.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Voya Financial to earn $6.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Shares of VOYA opened at $67.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.80. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on VOYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,355,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Voya Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,063,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.94% of Voya Financial worth $65,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.