VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VSEC shares. upped their price target on shares of VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get VSE alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 74.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 194.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 88.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in VSE in the third quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $50.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VSE has a 12-month low of $34.03 and a 12-month high of $65.42. The company has a market cap of $638.91 million, a P/E ratio of 71.80 and a beta of 1.49.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. VSE had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that VSE will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from VSE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

Read More: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.