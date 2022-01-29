Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.25

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 835630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vtex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Vtex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vtex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Vtex in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.66.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Vtex had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. Vtex’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vtex will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. 41.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

