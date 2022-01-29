Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,136 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 98,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,696,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,764,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

In other news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC opened at $188.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $146.26 and a 1-year high of $213.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.51.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.