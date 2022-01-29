Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,478 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69,465 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 93.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,733,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,824,000 after buying an additional 1,321,005 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,624,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 26.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,123,000 after buying an additional 547,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,928,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,031,915,000 after buying an additional 336,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

VMC opened at $188.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.96. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $146.26 and a 52 week high of $213.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BNP Paribas cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.