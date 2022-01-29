Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,478 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69,465 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 93.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,733,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,824,000 after buying an additional 1,321,005 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,624,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 26.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,123,000 after buying an additional 547,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,928,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,031,915,000 after buying an additional 336,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.
VMC opened at $188.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.96. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $146.26 and a 52 week high of $213.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65.
In related news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.
VMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BNP Paribas cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.
Vulcan Materials Profile
Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.
