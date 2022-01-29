Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) Short Interest Up 202.3% in January

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a growth of 202.3% from the December 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of WALD opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87. Waldencast Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $11.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition by 9.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 971,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after acquiring an additional 87,699 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition by 62.3% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 41,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 15,980 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,768,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

