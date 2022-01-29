Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on March 11th

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the pharmacy operator on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance has raised its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 46 consecutive years. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a dividend payout ratio of 37.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to earn $5.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

Shares of WBA opened at $50.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.02. The company has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

