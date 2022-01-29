Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon Sells 9,708 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

C Douglas Mcmillon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total value of $1,352,421.48.

On Wednesday, November 24th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24.

NYSE:WMT opened at $137.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,520,449,000 after purchasing an additional 843,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,247 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,856,565,000 after purchasing an additional 983,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,340,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Walmart by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,005,682,000 after purchasing an additional 280,795 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

