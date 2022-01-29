WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Price Target Cut to C$8.00

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.39.

Shares of WELL opened at C$4.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.51. WELL Health Technologies has a 12-month low of C$3.76 and a 12-month high of C$9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$870.05 million and a PE ratio of -25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

