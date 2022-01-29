Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Pavion Blue Capital LLC

Pavion Blue Capital LLC reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 1.3% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $54.19 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $58.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.91. The stock has a market cap of $222.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.16.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

