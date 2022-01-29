West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 40.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

NASDAQ WTBA opened at $29.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.59. West Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 34.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Donovan acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.61 per share, for a total transaction of $32,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 3,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $112,694.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,349 shares of company stock worth $206,668 in the last 90 days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in West Bancorporation by 157.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in West Bancorporation by 5.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in West Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in West Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in West Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Institutional investors own 39.32% of the company’s stock.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

