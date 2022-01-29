Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Western Digital updated its Q3 guidance to $1.50-1.80 EPS.

WDC stock traded down $3.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.90. 19,932,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,167,057. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.35 and its 200 day moving average is $60.00. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Western Digital from $97.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.09.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

