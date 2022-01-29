Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Western Digital updated its Q3 guidance to $1.50-1.80 EPS.
WDC stock traded down $3.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.90. 19,932,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,167,057. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.35 and its 200 day moving average is $60.00. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.54.
In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Western Digital Company Profile
Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.
